Susquehanna Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,850.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,652.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,287.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.