Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRHC. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRHC

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.