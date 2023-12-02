Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Targa Resources worth $66,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

