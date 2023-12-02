Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.73

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.73 and last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 5103722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

