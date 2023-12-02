Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.