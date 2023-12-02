Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.05

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.05 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 87.20 ($1.10). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,258,677 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.06. The stock has a market cap of £518.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8,360.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.40. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -60,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

