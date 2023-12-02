TClarke (LON:CTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.00

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 585823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.75 ($1.61).

TClarke Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The stock has a market cap of £63.95 million, a P/E ratio of 672.22, a PEG ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.97.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

