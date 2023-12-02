Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 52-Week Low at $160.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 3949158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM17 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.24. The company has a market cap of £240.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($126,308.26). In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,262.07). Also, insider Penelope Ruth Judd purchased 53,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.25 ($126,308.26). Insiders have bought 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,883 in the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

