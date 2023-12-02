Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 10208133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Technology Minerals Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

