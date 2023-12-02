Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.52. Tecsys has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$34.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.