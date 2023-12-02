TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TEGNA worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 2.1 %

TGNA stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.