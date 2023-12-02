Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell Sells 13,952 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Teleflex stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TFX

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.