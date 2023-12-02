Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -154.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.3%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

