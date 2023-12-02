Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

