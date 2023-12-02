Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 163.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.