Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.41% of Tennant worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tennant by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

TNC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,991. Tennant has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNC. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

