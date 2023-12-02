TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.58

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as high as C$37.27. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$37.01, with a volume of 9,634 shares traded.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market cap of C$662.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.66.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

