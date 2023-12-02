Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
