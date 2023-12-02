Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.