The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,613.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $51.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

