The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

