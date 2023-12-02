The Cigna Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 336% compared to the average daily volume of 2,666 call options.

Shares of CI opened at $269.02 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

