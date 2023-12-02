The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 4.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 1,438,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,225,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

