The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.62% of The Hackett Group worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.