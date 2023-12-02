The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 1,195,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

