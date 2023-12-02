The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

