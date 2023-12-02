The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.