The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

