The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.15 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

