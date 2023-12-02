The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 338,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 47.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 138,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock worth $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

