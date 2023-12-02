The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QCR were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 172.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 69.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,133 shares of company stock worth $104,517 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $876.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

