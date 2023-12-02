The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 445.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.