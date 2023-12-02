The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

