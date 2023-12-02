The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TYL opened at $413.73 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

