The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

