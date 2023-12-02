The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.