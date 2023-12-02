The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of MongoDB worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.