The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of MongoDB worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.26.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
