The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 109,710 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

