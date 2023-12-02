The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

