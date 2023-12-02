The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.