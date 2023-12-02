The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on January 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TD opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
