The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on January 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TD opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

