The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

