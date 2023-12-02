Thematics Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

