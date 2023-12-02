ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221,020 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of ThredUp worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 1,032,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 52,751 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $211,531.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,314 shares in the company, valued at $867,419.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,746 shares of company stock worth $688,498. 38.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

