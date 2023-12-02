Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.67 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7488532 EPS for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
