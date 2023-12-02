Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

TD opened at C$81.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

