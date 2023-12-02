Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 141353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.73).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
