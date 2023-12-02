Total Energy Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$8.05 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$232.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.8348837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

