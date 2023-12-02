TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.36 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

