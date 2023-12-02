Totally (LON:TLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 23559805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Totally Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.74.

Get Totally alerts:

Insider Transactions at Totally

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,682.46). Insiders own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.